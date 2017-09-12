Trump taxes and Jared Kushners lies

How do you reform taxes for "American's" when the sitting President outright refuses to show us his taxes with a ferocity? Should we be okay with that? How do we know if the "new tax code" doesn't actually cater to the sitting President's special interests? BTW Trump isn't protecting Jared Kushner because he is "family", He is protecting Jared because he is the one who drafted the lies Jared told, just like he drafted the lies Don told. The same way he tried to draft a story for Comey, How he made Spicer say what he wanted no matter how crazy it was and how he has Huckabee's daughter lying everyday while claiming to be a christian. Loyalty to party over God. LMAO This isn't rocket science ladies and gentlemen, this is basic b.s 101. Dad (who thinks he is slick) makes up lies for a living that USUALLY work. When he gets busted in a lie NOW, he has the power of the Presidency to back him up with his conspiracy theories and treasonous cop outs. Everyone else in the world is a liar according to Trump, and he is giving you the real deal, then what? When he is gone what will happen to the way people perceive reality? Has he ruined the minds of a whole generation of his cult members? The whole thing is sick enough to make you exhausted. People either believe this mess he's selling or they hate us enough to pretend they do. God help us.