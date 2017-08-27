Donald Trump Is The Worst Deal Maker That Ever Bragged About It

Need I say more? The Market's positive reaction or "Trump Bump" is only indicative of how stupid investors have become. There is NO profit in separation! Inevitably businesses will suffer from this obstructing government. I find it amazing how easily Trump convinces these fat cats to "roll the dice" with him. I guess if you have money to burn it doesn't matter when you have a puppet willing to convey your social message? Trump gets paid to push a divisive agenda? Who want's us divided and why? It can't be both ways, it's either separate or inclusive. To allow a person to take BOTH sides of an issue is dangerous, and we have now seen the repercussions of doing so. You have been bamboozled by a man that exploits racial hostility to the point of having his youngest son dress in "faschy" attire (i.e khaki's and white polo) for a photo op. #WAKEAMERICAUPAGAIN