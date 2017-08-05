Wake Me Up When We Figure Out How To Write A Warrant For Trumps Financial Records

When and If Mueller seeks financial records from Trump AND Associates, they will say no, of course. Is it right that we will be able to force out his children's financial records BUT not the Presidents himself? Will he be able to barricade himself in the Oval Office clinching onto a small vanilla folder containing the truth about his Russian ties? Everything else is nothing until we get to the real meat of this issue, the money! Speaking of meat, what is "red meat"? Red Meat =Underlying racist? What really gives? The rally's have turned into Wrestling Match Entertainment. Pure fiction and fantastically told tall tales of accomplishment and push back. "It's all of us in this room, right here tonight against the REST OF THE WORLD!!!!!! Give me an f'in break man. This reads soap opera. We look literally crazy right now.