Why are we being forced to prove Trump and staff stole the election? It's obvious.

Regardless of what the Trump Cult Members say, it is totally obvious his whole staff is guilty of one thing or another. All of them are guilty of treason in the court of public opinion. The majority of Americans now agree that he is not suitable for the job at least. NOW we are being forced to PROVE collusion and obstruction of justice with a splash of treason and laundering involved? All of these things are obvious in their attempts to elude the question and or topic completely. Kushner didn't leave that info out by mistake, be real. This guy is more effeminate and immaculate than any gay guy I've seen, He keeps detailed records for sure. I mean, hes so deeply connected financially in so many mock companies his life is in print, trust me. ALL OF THE OTHER SUSPECTS fall under that same umbrella. I find it offensive that we have to PROVE treason on our OWN Presidential Cabinet! It is embarrassing and beneath the citizens of America to have to be seen in this way. Trump and Company is making a mockery of the poor while draining the bank, NOT the swamp. Although his family name and brand is in the toilet, stocks are reacting to every word of his cut and pasted speeches from different lobbyist all over the world seeking personal interest that goes over the heads of the average American voter. Whew... Had to get that out of my system this morning. Heads up America, You are being hoodwinked and bamboozled by a collective crew of sinister capitalist extremists. Have we now learned that Trump tells on himself while rambling? Do you notice how they seem to be in Babylon? Remember when he mentioned the fake 3.5 million votes? He was right, The Russian placed 3.5 million votes in Pennsylvania and Ohio's voting system to help Trump win! You can't make this shtuff up man. Come on dude.