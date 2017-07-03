Fake Media? Why Donald? What do they get out of it?

Has anyone ever asked Trump why the media has to be fake? What is the media's motivation? Can he elaborate on ANY of his attacks on people please? Can someone push him into explaining what the media would gain by creating "fake news" against him and their own friends and relatives. He has created a division between truth and rural America. Trump is literally blocking these small town American voters from the reality of their own situation. He is like an evangelist preacher using the Constitution like a Bible to control and influence rural America. The people who are willing to die for him appreciate the stiff hair and the pale ugly face he likes to cover with orange make-up and his wife's breast tucked in her belt to cover her 3 ft torso. His whole outfit and style is like Jerry Falwell without one ounce of spirituality. His anger, hatred and bigotry is what they really are inside, GET OVER IT! What are we going to do about it? First we need to STOP COVERING ANYTHING THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE PRESIDENCY! There should be a new law from the people banning all Government officials from using social media to comment on, like or distribute any information pertaining to Governmental issues. There should be a requirement of 2 yrs. Government employment to qualify for Presidency. (Not any rich clown on the street should qualify) VETTING! Lying in office should be punishable by law as an act of treason based on deception in office. Donations should be limited! Upon receiving your license you should be registered to vote and your voter reg. info should be listed on the back of your license! America should invest money in the strongest internet defense system in the world. We should be the Police of the World Wide Web if anything. To control the Web is the key to future prosperity. There are so many things to look FORWARD to, We should not have time to focus on silly frogs and fake wrestling videos. We have to get back on track and start creating and growing again. Our groundbreaking spirit has gone with this Trump crap. We are not creative anymore. Trump has created an angry internet gangster bigot zombie that hates anything the "liberals" say and do. The thing is, the "liberals" are the educated creative people of the world Trump is afraid of. When he says the media is trying to stop "us", Who do you think "us" is? Me ? LMAO. "Us" is them, and them is not me, and they like it that way. Should we stand here and watch them destroy America to spite us? They have no plans, No answers and No ideas. Ask them. Ask them to elaborate on what they are saying outside of the generic statements that have been prepared for them by crazies like Boris or Roger Stone Face. These 1950 style tactic's are so easy to defeat and get rid of. The first step is to realize these guys care nothing about Country or Religion, EVEN IF THEY CLAIM TO. The next step is understanding how these boogers are willing to exploit the hatred and bigotry reflected in the communities by support of racism. Third, You must understand greed. Start there and follow the money, all the other crap is purely that, crap.