The Blame Game

Excuses excuses excuses. Here we are fighting about healthcare again. How did we get here? Obama ran on the healthcare ticket and won. He ran on healthcare because he felt a personal connection with it. His mother suffered under the rules and tricks of the Insurance Companies and he was hoping to put an end to that issue. His whole reason for the ACA was to help people, NOT hurt people. People act as if he planned on premiums going higher, that's just not true. His intentions were from a good place, YOU KNOW THAT! Instead of blaming the high cost of medication, the greedy ultra-rich doctors who want to live next door to Leonardo DiCaprio, the greedy Insurance Company CEO's and investment groups, It is very convenient to blame Obamacare. The Republican's constantly are telling people how Obamacare is failing and on a death spiral as if they did everything they could to sustain it, LMAO. They are the reason it failed, and somehow they are able to convince Americans, Yes, Americans, NOT Republicans or Democrats, American people believe that Obamacare just fell apart. It didn't just fall apart, it was hijacked and destroyed by the GOP. NOW, What was there reason for taking away healthcare from American Citizens BEFORE they even had the chance to complain about it? Was Mitch McConnell's motivation for ruining Obama's Presidency from a good place? Was he trying to help American's by ruining Obamacare before people could even try it? Anyone with common sense would say no, it is obvious. The GOP leaders speak for these faceless complainers of Obamacare like the general consensus of Americans is get rid of Obamacare, Not True! I see a lot of middle class people who have never had to experience any struggle talking a lot about what if...The fact of the matter is poor people are in-fighting while the rich make record profits. Are we the people that dumb?