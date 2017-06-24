Of Course The GOP Hates Nancy Pelosi...She Exposes Them For What They Are

If you look at the "Democrats" that are calling for Pelosi to step down you will notice they all have the same characteristics. Really? Should we replace her with the people who are saying she should step down? Is that what they want? Who do they want in charge? Someone who looks like themselves? Message To Tim Ryan: NO. We do NOT need another over-zealous white man making decisions for the DIVERSE Democratic Party. FOR YOU to even take the lead of the people in the GOP who hate her is a reason you should be voted out of the Democratic Party period Mr. Ryan! The same goes for Seth Moulton and Bill Pascrell! Notice the trend here? White men hating on women, any woman. Beware of these dudes, they are wolves in sheep clothing when they speak with such negativity. Nancy has the backing of the Democratic Party so she really shouldn't have to punch down at these clowns. Push these loudmouth idiots against her into the GOP and make more room for a MORE diverse Party! Elect more Asians, More Hispanics, MORE East Indians and Blacks! That will bring back the fire the Democrats have been looking for. Belieeeeeeeeeve Me.