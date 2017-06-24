GOP Answer To Helping Middle Class Is Killing The Poor and DIsabled

Mitch McConnell stated in his slick southern-esque drawl last week that his "DEATH TO MEDICAID" plan was inspired by middle class tax-payers desire to destroy medicaid. I have seen several Republicans this week on interviews stating that they were speaking for the middle class tax payer when they made the decision to get rid of Medicaid benefits. Paul Ryan is the devil in the flesh, on earth, living and breathing air, praying that this bill passes. I have seen NOT ONE middle class voter happy to take $265.00 while there cohorts at the top take in a mere $100,000 give or take a few grand. A drop in the bucket for them, to say the least. Are they really that cheap? Is Conservatism a code word for cheap and heartless on the downlow? Who in their right mind would want to take millions of less fortunate people off of insurance that is working for them to save a few bucks? Karma has a way of making people who "disrespect" Gods favorite people learn the hard lessons they do not want to face. With the amount of Opiate Addicted people in America today, ALL OF THE SENATORS in AMERICA are related to at least ONE person who has medicaid. If not, God Bless Them. And they should pass on their blessing in the name of the Lord our Savior! Where did this EVIL mentality come from? (Not having any sympathy for EVEN THE IDEA of hurting elderly and disabled)? People seem to hate the elderly and want to put them away somewhere and keep their mouths shut. The disabled have barely any rights under this "new" system that has been created and accepted by the Trump follower, perhaps. I have reason to now believe that Russia probably interfered with the actual voting machines with the help of the GOP. It all makes sense. This whole "movement" does not have the "support" of the people as it should. THE PEOPLE are not speaking in specifics enough for me to be convinced. The media is not asking enough real questions of the Trump supporter for some reason. "When you say jobs, jobs, jobs, It brings about the real question, Do YOU have a job yet?" "Who are these people that are unemployed that you are fighting for?" "Are they on opiates?" "What do Trump VOTERS AND FOLLOWERS RECOMMEND HAPPEN?" To continue listening to generic responses from the GOP is a waste of all of our time. When will the common people see they are being twisted into confusion with so many misleading statements and outright lies? The hardest thing to do today is get a common sense point of view through to these zombies on the far right AND left. The GOP uses strategy to run a Country that believes the Government has their best interest at heart. Politics and Ideologies are in the way of true Christianity, and the spirit of belief is dead. God Bless Us All. Brace Yourselves For Impact.