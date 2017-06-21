Rigged System, Voter Fraud and Russia Hacks...Pick One.

I will make this as brief as possible. Do you remember how hard the GOP worked to stop "voter fraud"? Do you remember North Carolina spending money in and out of court trying to block minorities from voting? Do you remember all of the stories of how the voting polls closed early and some places were closed down so people had problems voting? How about Trump warning us of a rigged voting system over and over. How about his stories of the "dead voter"? DO YOU SEE how they now don't give a crap about illegal voting or anything associated with Russia and their influence on our election? All the GOP want's is a win, regardless of how they get it. Gerrymandering, lying, cheating, whatever it takes. You would think we were not from the same Country. All of a sudden THERE IS NO voter fraud. GOP politicians like Jill Stein have gone as far as to say it is a hoax. This is blowing my mind. I can not see how America is going to sit here and allow this standard to be set. WHEN it happens to the GOP, will the rest of America be sympathetic? They should. Use your honest sincerity and think about how dangerous this has become. We have a whole party colluding with Russia against us. The whole Republican Party has sold us out to Russia. Mitch McConnell hates poor people and want's to take healthcare from children disabled women and opiate addicted poor, while the rest of the GOP works to give the billionaires a tax break, the whole time Russia ensures all of their victories regardless of how much we suffer. History will come back and haunt us all.