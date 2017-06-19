Mitch McConnell: The Walking Contradiction

At first glance you would never know Mitch was married to an Asian woman, or would you? Judging by how much of a bigot he seems to be, one would think she was merely a maid, or a mail order bride, surely not a life partner. Married Elaine Chao ( the fool who kissed Donald Trumps ring on TV last week along with the other minions in his cabinet), the same year his children's mother died, so classy Mitch. There is a lot of irony in how he holds his skinny lips together in disgust when speaking on diversity and then goes home to someone that is not the redneck he serves, just saying. The Senate is in closed meetings on Obamacare reform which is really "How to get rid of Medicaid 101". The irony of McConnell actually going along with any kind of Medicaid cuts shows he is ready to toss his hat in and go live in a retirement home somewhere in Russia. This guys whole state is pro-medicaid, pro-medicare and they need it desperately. How he has been able to implement Obamacare this whole time without scrutiny is as hypocritically clever as being a racist bigot with an Asian wife. This guy is really good at lying and deceiving! One can only wait to see what kind of crap he is up to this time, wait and see, that's all you can do. Maybe he will come out and just rip his whole drug addicted/ medicaid dependent State to shreds, who knows. To see the GOP finally show their discontent for poor people is refreshing to me. Let it all out! Show America how much you hate the less fortunate Republicans, they vote too. The only way people will ever know what is truly in a Republicans heart is by what they want and what they allow, and they are looking real hateful lately. I speak with people in Kentucky who are white and poor and they are not happy about the idea of being targeted and destroyed by Republicans so they can give the top 1% ANOTHER 3 trillion dollar tax break! Oh the hypocrisy is real! How ANY REPUBLICAN can sit by and allow this to happen is beyond me. I am starting to think they don't hate me, they hate themselves! They are allowing rich people to pee all over their dreams and their kids dreams. SMH BTW Kushner is guilty of all kinds of shtuff.