Why is Trump Self-Destructing?

Before I get started, I must mention how I was watching the lady named Shelby Holiday on Ari Melber today, who seems to be a slightly classy lady that is educated. She was literally defending the ignorance coming out of the White House while pretending not to, and that is a BIG part of the problem today. Just Sayin. Usually these middle aged white people change when things personally affect them, like Ted Nugent and others. When they see the affects of the rhetoric and turning a blind eye to the "whole package" they change their tune. Back to why Trump seems to be destroying his own self, It is because he is only interested in satisfying his base and his base is partially informed, ill-informed, hateful and defensive of their culture secretly. If he is taking his lead from his followers he is literally following a majority of non-college educated, non-traveling, non-diverse homebodies that want to die in the same house they were born in, and they don't want much more than they already don't have. These very outspoken people obviously do not have the savvy to create a fair playing field, nor do they have the education and mental capacity to understand Global Issues. The blind is leading the deaf. SMH I am not going to say all of the white Trump supporters are "turning a blind eye" in a pro white racist way but most of them are, and WE CAN"T FORGET THAT! Regardless of how you spin it, you would have to be very "accepting" of a lot of racist message and policy to be a Trump supporter. There should be no backing down from that. What's sad is the poor white Trump follower is despicable to Trump and his rich friends and they know it and are STILL willing to go along with Trump because he is getting away with non-diverse mentality. Hey, If the President can be a hick, why can't we? Because your ass is poor, that's why. YOU CAN"T AFFORD TO BE RACIST!!!! WAKE UP!!!! I see these people living in the mid west in trailers working in a coalmine on opioids trying to identify with Trump and his overdressed wife and kids. Sad song. At what point does the Trump followers realize EVERYTHING they do is being documented? There is no going back. This will not be something you can escape from later in life, you own this complete charade of power. This insanity will be a mark on your society for the rest of time. It has been proven over and over again this year, that there are people in America who would give their own lives to merely spite another ones life. I mean, this is like Political Martyrdom to me. "Let's just throw our healthcare benefits out the window so we can help the Republicans hate the Democrat's who just so happen to be the minority race of people". That's patriotism? NO, THATS stupid. MITCH MCCONNELL is holding secret meetings with the GOP to destroy Medicaid, FORGET OBAMACARE, This is a war against Medicaid, single moms, kids, older and disabled people. Whats sad is MCCONNELL's state uses Medicaid more than most. Why the whole Republican party want's to throw away their lives is the real question. They are willing to follow the President to the end of the world, so they are. It was a miracle they won back the house and Senate in the first place, I had assumed they were over after Obama and their obstruction, but they tricked their way back in with help from Russia and Comey. This time they are willing to let the people see how they totally hate poor people, children and women. They disregard the people who God holds the most respect for. They have failed as Christians and sold their souls to another higher power that is very clever. Greed and money grubbing people are not held in high regards in heaven, a place they claim to want to end up. LMAO I can't tell, because hell is doing infrastructure right now, making room for all of these hypocritical fools. When the wrath of destruction comes down on them, they will not be able to recover from it. Hate will not win.