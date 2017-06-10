Comey STILL Isn't Credible

After seeing James Comey in his debut appearance this week I have come to the conclusion that I was right before, HE is a Political Showboat. Me and Trump agree on that part! This guy is mad because the team he cheated for fired him and embarrassed the living daylights out of him. Made him look like a real clown so he has too much to say now, leaking memos and telling extra shtuff, LMAO We can't shut him up! Where were you when we needed you Jimmy? Protecting the GOP, THAT"S where you were. Look, Unless we are going to charge Jim Comey in covering up Russia's influence and true collusion, he can take a seat and shut the heck up! Please! Good day sir! You get nothing! Nothing I tell you! Whew, had to let that go. I am no Trump fan, but I don't hate him. I can't hate anyone. No lies are necessary here. James is a small liar telling lies on a bigger liar. BOTH OF YOU, GO TO THE OFFICE and wait for the Principal!