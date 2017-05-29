What Crimes Did ALL Of The Trump Team Commit?

I still have the memory of seeing people at the Trump rally's screaming "lock her up, lock her up" every time I see Mike Flynn's face come across the television set. Flynn,who is literally the biggest contradiction the U.S. Army ever had to be embarrassed by, basically tried to make a deal with American Government to tell "his story" in exchange for exoneration. What the hell? I thought this was an upstanding, patriotic, loyal American leader, what gives? Obama had it right didn't he? Flynn seems to be the blueprint for a growing number of American Greed's future show subjects. In the court of public opinion the Trump team looks like a bunch of Russian loving, lying, greedy wanna-be billionaires. So what if they want to rub elbows with comrades and undermine the United States security for a couple of bucks, right? It's okay for people to do what they want for money, am I right? Personally I think the whole Trump fortune is based on some kind of Russian influence based on the way he has been running like a chicken with his head up his Putin. Believe it or not, that was a rant. I am losing steam on this whole subject. Not only have I lost ALL RESPECT for the American businessman after seeing one of the most respected white American businessmen, Donald Trump lie to America about everything he ever stood for, every dime he ever made and every woman he ever groped, while maintaining popularity and respect while doing so. Why should we believe in hard work and education anymore? IF we can figure out a way to do something that America has never had to deal with, we can get away with damn near anything according to this White House. Nepotism isn't even the same anymore because of the spin on it. SMH Let's end this crap and get to the point of this article. What is the crime Trumps whole team has committed? First he accepted money from foreigners to fund his campaign, (he is too cheap to pay for ANYTHING) Second, he and his family and friends are laundering Russian blood money like Scarface in the eighties. Washing money in a slick way like buying property and reselling it is an old trick. These guys are setting up mock companies and sharing money through politics. If you were to go to Trump Tower right now, you would see the Russian Mafia in action. They literally bankroll his whole "Empire", which means Putin is the President of the United States. Trump is a mere puppet to the money that Putin has stolen from blood-thirsty oligarchs with nowhere to spend their money. What good is it to be a trillionaire in Russia? Russia has nothing to enjoy, lets send all of our money to America and let Kushner, Trump and Bannon screw their Country over for us to enjoy. The greed is real./