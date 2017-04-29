Message To The Trump Voter

I will start this off by simply saying, "It's not all about you Mr. and Mrs. Trump Voter". It seems like the Trump followers are taking on the "heat" from the left these days. They seem to want to personalize it, own it, and lash out in response to it. They almost relish in the idea of having something or someone to legitimize their daily rants on left leaning media sites under fake handles. The truth of it all is, most people who seem to "oppose" Donald Trump do so out of genuine concerns for public safety and financial security around the world. At what point do we allow the "other citizens" of America (who didn't vote for Trump) have a say in what they believe without being labeled a "silly libby" or a "tree hugging liberal whatever..."?, you get my point? It seems like part of the Trump establishment is fueled by separation of the nation. 42 is a number we should never forget. Not because of the obvious reason that we all have become accustomed to, but because of it's new attachment to Donald Trump. 42 is the percentage of people on every poll, everywhere, for the rest of time, that will follow Donald Trump into the depths of hell. Ironically this 42% is the same 42% he started with. This 42% of American people have common traits that can be seen with the naked eye and requires no examination. The energy behind this 42% is deeply rooted in DNA and social dialogue. It will never change, as a matter of fact, it will fight against change. This does not mean they are ALL mean evil people, it's just how they were raised, period. They believe what they believe, or was raised to believe and I was raised to believe what I believe, you believe what you believe and so on and so on. The point is, NO ONE should waste their time trying to "convert" a Trump follower. Even basic dialogue is a waste of time. It is time for legalities and power in law to take over rhetoric and impulse. If we follow the energy of the people alone, we will perish under silly differences and false pride that separates us in the first place. Anyway, just a thought.