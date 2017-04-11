The Media May Be A BIG PROBLEM

Have you ever noticed how ALL the cable media channels cover the same issues the same way? What is that? I saw CNN, MSNBC and FOX shift from Russian collusion to barrel bombs in 48 hrs. Cable News has Attention Deficit Disorder. Since we are now so sympathetic to Syria's well-being, let's talk Syria bombings, No, Lets talk images of the Syrian bombings. When I saw the same videos Trump saw, I did not see any burns and I was not as moved by those images as I was of the images of Eric Garner being choked to death, slowly. When there is a killing of one of our own black citizens of the United States, it is always coupled with a video or images painting a negative portrait of that black victim. Did George Zimmerman make the media constantly rotate that video of Trayvon Martin in the hoodie that made him look like what they referred to as a "thug"? Did the cops make the media constantly rotate the images of Mike Brown supposedly stealing the cigars? (BTW some have already convicted him of stealing the cigar without a fair trial, as if it matters. SMH go figure) The media paints the images the way they want them to be seen. Trump used AMERICA FIRST as his slogan and now he is meddling around in the middle east. Turns out Obama was more AMERICA FIRST than Trump. Obama pulled out and stayed out of the middle east. He also would have known that Putin bombed Syria with gas in retaliation for the bombings of his home town. America is sick. Prescription Drugs is America's biggest drug problem ever and it is growing. Cable News has so many commercials from Pharmacy companies I would love to know how rich MSNBC makes off of them, has to be astronomical, they play all day. Prestiva readyyyyy hey, (in a black ladies voice) oooooh oooooooh. Makes me want to take the dope with 'em. All day everyday, the media pushing these pharmacy giants into trillions of dollars of revenue that they don't pay taxes on. I used to think that Cable News was a news source and now I realize it is only variety entertainment. Morning Joe Scarborough (who shares a birthday with my wife, who is annoying at times) spends a whole morning pushing agendas on America oblivious of obvious facts daily. I honestly believe CNN, FOX and MSNBC are the reason people turned to fake news. People feel like it's all fake, because it really is. America es muy enfermo. Guns are killing young black men daily in the wars on these streets. Cops shooting children, children shooting children. Cops shooting cops? Nah. Guns are on our streets because people can buy them like candy and sell them for drugs and money, some get stolen from home robberies, some are bought and sold illegally. Point is, kids in Chicago aren't selling guns, they just end up with them, where is the public outrage? Where is the moral uprising? The images, we need the images. We need a video of a black kid on the ground dying slowly while we hose him down in the back of a truck. Think about it, it actually sent Trump to war with support from a lot of people in our Country. They hate to see them gas bombed but hate to see them live in America as well. Is it Trump that's the problem or the media that "covers" the stories? We went from Russian collusion in our voting system to an old ass war in Syria overnight, this war aint new! America is sick and the media won't report it. Don't feel bad God is still alive and he sees all, knows all and fixes everything.