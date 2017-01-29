I know YOU. You know ME. Who are THEY?

After all of the fighting about the presidential election, We are now fighting about the actual presidency. In comparison to the Obama fights that people keep making reference to, the difference is what we are fighting about. There are GOP voters WITH Democrat voters fighting for the same thing, Hallelujah. In talking to a few of my Trump voter friends (yes, some of my friends took the plunge), They say they never thought Trump would ACTUALLY DO the things he campaigned on. Now that he is literally doing these things, like Muslim Bans, Wall building arguments, Russian Sanctions Dropped etc. they seem to have buyers remorse. He ran on a chaotic racist ticket and they expected him to "pivot" and become civil when he sat in the oval office, LMAO, Well NO, He is actually the crass, rude, self-absorbed clown you saw on the campaign trail spouting hatred to his hateful followers. YOU SAW the T-Shirts with Hillary's head on a stick! YOU SAW the White Supremacist groups hailing him in groups, YOU SAW him call Mexicans rapist and killers, YOU SAW him say black people (blanket statement) get killed when they just step outside, YOU SAW him say he would ban Muslims and commit war crimes if he could (kill the family members, REALLY!), Must I continue? This man stood up in front of cameras and said the National Enquirer was the best form of News in America, He was the leader of the Birther Movement, He said he could shoot a man in the middle of 5th Avenue and get away with it! W T F?

Now we are seeing people in Airports being held because Trump is doing what he said he was going to do on the campaign trail, meanwhile he is talking to Putin, arranging a way to drop sanctions on RUSSIA. NO ONE is asking about THAT conversation between him and Putin. "Look over here at this hand, loooooook at it, while he steals your wallet!!!!!"

This may sound extreme, I know, but I almost feel like the actual voting machines may have been rigged. I just don't want to believe that there are really that many people disconnected from reality. It would do us a real favor to try and REALLY find and communicate with these voters that seem to be limited or hiding. I mean, where the hell are they? Where is the kickback? There should be marches by people who AGREE with the Muslim ban, WHERE IN THE HELL ARE THEY? They seem to get loud on everything else, why aren't they in the streets cheering? Maybe it's because the really didn't mean it when they went to the rally and screamed out "Lock Her Up!" and cheered at the idea of a Muslim ban. SMH, The alt-right and Steve Bannon via Dugan, is literally running the United States into a war against any powers against HIM! This is sick. We look crazy. I know you, You would never want that to happen to anyone. You know me, I am a regular guy with kids trying to make it just like you. Who are they? THEY are rich billionaires that want more. Forget what you and me want, They want it all. Are WE dumb enough to let that happen? I hope not. In the end, OUR kids will suffer under their greed. We must fight together and stop this madness before it morphs into a real menace in OUR lives. Could you imagine a bomber jet flying over YOUR house? Military Troops moving through YOUR neighborhood? DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE MINDS OF THESE FOOLS! Steve Bannon acts like he is on heroin or some kind of hallucinogenic if you ask me. His body language and elusive mumbling nature points to a real "issue" if you ask me. Disheveled, fuzzy hair, half shaven, wearing wrinkled clothes spouting hatred through his alt-right media outlets. The irony of "hating" media but using HIS form of media to the point of comparison to "mainstream media". The hypocrisy of a hater is real. They have no patriotic intent, these are social, financial and mental issues at work. The alt-right supported this "thinking" from the beginning, and they are receiving their rewards NOW. SO now what?

If you want to make us safe Mr. President, start with gun laws. Domestic Terrorism is a REAL problem. Sandy Hook WAS real (Even though Steve Bannon tells you it isn't) Dylan Roof killed people IN A CHURCH, I am literally scared to go to a movie without a glock, Come on man, really? The double-standards are obvious and annoying. It's not just what happened, It's what would never happen that annoys me. Who are these people?